Bronny James Cardiac Arrest

Associated Press

Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, January 16, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a basketball practice at USC on Monday.

 

 Gregory Payan

Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized in stable condition on Tuesday, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said.

The spokesman said medical staff treated the 18-year-old James on site at USC’s Galen Center after he went into cardiac arrest on Monday morning. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition Tuesday after leaving the intensive care unit.

