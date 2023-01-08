 Skip to main content
NFL | Sunday: Chargers at Broncos, 1:25 p.m. (CBS)

Broncos set to host playoff-bound Bolts

Rams Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to throw a pass during the first half against the Rams, Sunday, in Inglewood. The Chargers play at the Denver Broncos this Sunday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos began the season with high hopes of ending their protracted playoff drought and making a deep postseason run behind veteran QB Russell Wilson and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Instead, they head into Sunday’s finale against Justin Herbert and the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) aiming to avoid an ignominious end to a soured season that spiraled almost from the very start.

