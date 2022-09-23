Steelers Browns Football

Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambles for a short gain during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, in Cleveland. The Browns won 29-17.

CLEVELAND — An unimaginable collapse still fresh in their minds, the Browns managed to avoid a second one in four days.

Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes, Nick Chubb ran for a score and Cleveland bounced back from its epic meltdown by finishing off the rival Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 on Thursday night.

