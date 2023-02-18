USC Stanford Basketball

Associated Press

USC guard Kayla Williams (left) tries to drive to the basket while defended by Stanford guard Indya Nivar during the first half, Friday, in Stanford.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez

STANFORD — Cameron Brink has evolved into a smart and imposing shot-blocker in both the paint and on the perimeter, going straight up and with one hand to avoid picking up fouls.

On Friday night, she became Stanford's career leader in blocked shots with six more and scored 12 points, including a key putback with 1:04 left, and the No. 3 Cardinal beat 25th-ranked Southern California 50-47 to take sole possession of the Pac-12 lead.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.