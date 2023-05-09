Bricks win first home opener, 6-0

LITTLEROCK — The Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Tackle Football team won its home opener in its inaugural season with a 6-0 victory over Houston Power on Saturday at Littlerock High School.
It was huge win for the Bricks, who lost to the Power in the first week of the season 24-0.
With the victory, the Bricks pulled themselves into a tie for first place with Houston in the Women’s Tackle Football League Western Conference with 2-1 records.
Running back L.G. Moore scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Bricks.
After that, the Bricks’ defense held strong as defensive ends Cookie Tanniehill and Kaila Montepeque, defensive back Nani Weathers and defensive tackle Shalaina Flax-Chambers all dominated.
Linebacker Keyara Allen also had a key interception late in the second half for the Bricks.
The Brickhouse Bricks have one game remaining before the playoffs begin.
They will take on the Sacramento Sirens (1-1) on Monday, May 22 in the first women’s Monday Night Football Game at Antelope Valley College.
The Bricks defeated the Sirens 6-0 in their second game of the season.
