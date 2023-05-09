 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Women’s Football | WTFL Western Conference | Bricks 6, Power 0

Bricks win first home opener, 6-0

  • 0
Brickhouse Bricks

Courtesy of Vincent Wilkins

Brickhouse Bricks running back L.G. Moore (0) takes off with the ball during Saturday’s game against the Houston Power at Littlerock High School. Moore scored the lone touchdown in the Bricks’ 6-0 victory.

LITTLEROCK — The Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Tackle Football team won its home opener in its inaugural season with a 6-0 victory over Houston Power on Saturday at Littlerock High School.

It was huge win for the Bricks, who lost to the Power in the first week of the season 24-0.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.