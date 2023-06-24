Bricks take on Phoenix Fire tonight

LANCASTER — Brickhouse Bricks president Dwyane Simon said something rather interesting.
Well more intriguing for his team and rather disturbing for its opponent.
“They haven’t even peaked yet,” he said. “It’s scary.”
It certainly is.
In its first year of existence the Bricks are on the verge of making history as they are one win away from a trip to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the Women’s Tackle Football League “Legacy Bowl.”
But first things, first.
Brickhouse must face a team exuding with confidence when it hosts the Houston Phoenix Fire at 6 p.m. tonight at Palmdale High School.
“They’re dialed and locked in. They’re so excited,” Simon said. “I know the girls are focused and I don’t think they’ll underestimate (Houston). They won’t take them for granted. They’re looking at another team trying to upset them, and the girls aren’t having it. We’ll see what happens on the field.”
With the victory, the Bricks (4-1), the potential Western Conference champions, would face the winner of the top seeded Virginia Lady Devils and the second-seeded Connecticut Reapers on July 15.
Brickhouse is riding high right now. Over the past three games the Bricks have been dominant by outscoring their opponents, 86-6, including a 44-6 drubbing of Sacramento, in the semifinals on June 10 at Eastside High School.
“We had a good practice this week where all the players showed up. We were working on fixing some of the mistakes from last game,” Bricks head coach Brandon Manning said. “If we do what I know we can do, we should go out and dominate. We’re trying to get to the championship and we just have to come out with the same motto.”
Last week marked the debut of former USC track star and U.S. Bobsled team member Jessica Davis. All Davis did was score in almost every way imaginable. On the opening kickoff she scored a touchdown, she caught another and rushed for three more giving her five on the night.
So, what will Davis’ encore be?
“The touchdowns are based upon the team,” Davis said. “I didn’t plan for five touchdowns, I just planned for a win. The ultimate goal should be winning. So, if it means five touchdowns or 10, then that’s what it will take.
“At practice this week, everybody was super-hyped. We’re getting ready for this win. Everybody was on the same page. The hype leading up to the game is always fun to watch. In any sport you play, your opponent will bring their ‘A’ game and we’ll bring ours. My hopes are that there are no injuries and everybody has fun; may the best team win.”
The Phoenix Fire (2-3) earned their ticket to the championship game via an upset victory against the top-seeded Houston Power, 12-6. That victory propelled the Bricks into the top spot and with it a home game.
“We’re trying to go out there and score on every possession,” Manning said. “At practice, we were fine tuning things. We’re not looking past them, but if we play our game we should be fine.”
Free tickets are available while they last at City of Palmdale, City of Lancaster, Hardcore Fitness, Crunch Fitness in Palmdale, In-Shape in east Palmdale, Big Shotz Sports Grill, Big 5 Sporting Goods, AV Sports and Graphics, Lucky Luke’s Brewery, and Bath and Body Works, Lids and Foot Locker in the Antelope Valley Mall. Admission at the game is $15.
The Bricks were honored with 11 players selected to the WTFL First Team All-League — L.G. Moore (LB/RB), Keyara Allen (WR/DB), Nani Weathers (CB), Davis (WR), Cookie Tanniehill (DE), Keila Montepeque (DE), Shalaina Flax (OL), Breanna Gardley (C), Victory Gant (LB), Taylor Carter (DT) and Adrienne McCully (OL).
The Second Team included, Laday Venson (SS), Shaneka Marshall (CB) and Jaila Santos (WR). Each All-League selection will join other All-Leaguers from different teams in the conference to compete against Mexico’s All-Star team as part of the festivities at the “Legacy Bowl” weekend.
For more information, contact the Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Pro Football Team 661-239-9858 or 310-924-8877 for a ticket outlet near you.
