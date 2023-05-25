Bricks take down Sirens

LITTLEROCK — The Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Football Team made “Her”story on Monday night by winning their regular season finale 36-0 over the Pacific Division perennial champion Sacramento Sirens in the first ever livestreamed Women’s Monday Night Football Game at Littlerock High School.
Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt was the honorary team captain and did the ceremonial coin flip before the game, while three of the four referees in the game were women, making the night even more special.
The Bricks are now 3-1 and tied atop the division with the Houston Power (3-1), while the Sirens dropped to 2-2.
Brickhouse quarterback Channika “Victory” Gant threw her first two touchdowns of the season, both to running back Keneishia “L.G.” Moore, who also scored once on the ground in a big run.
Bricks running back Keyara “Cherice” Allen rounded out the scoring with her first two touchdowns, also on the ground, and running back Bytriva “Poodah” Thomas provided successful two-point conversions on all six touchdowns.
Bricks defensive end Keila Montepeque harrassed the Sirens’ offense all night, along with sure tackling defensive backs Teyuna “Nani” Weathers and the teams youngest player, Jaila “Lil Bit” Santos.
Bricks defensive tackle Taylor Carter was a menace in the trenches as well as was the always disruptive Cookie Tanniehill from her defensive end position.
Brick head coach Brandon “Derr” Manning is 2-0 since taking over the helm and looking to improve with the addition of a few key players before the playoff roster is finalized this weekend.
“With the talent we have on hand, if we can clean up a couple of spots, this team will be unbeatable,” Bricks owner and women’s football team founder Dwayne Simon said. “In our first season, record wise, we’re already one of the top teams in California as well as the Southwest Region. Our community is loaded with female athletes that don’t even know how “football” talented they really are because they’ve never tried it.
“We’ve got ladies on this team that said to me during the recruiting process, ‘Coach, I can’t play no football,’ or ‘Maaan I’m too old’ (oldest on our team right now is 54). Fast forward, some of those same ladies will be announced as first-teamers for the All-Star game in July, also in Florida. I’m optimistic for the future of women’s football here as well as across the country. It’s exciting to watch these ladies and the sport blossom. The championship fire and desire is there. All we need is exposure and support.”
The Bricks begin the Women’s Football Tackle League playoffs on June 10 with a home game. The WTFL Legacy Bowl Championship game will be on July 15 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Discounted tickets for the playoffs are on sale now and may be purchased by contacting the Brickhouse Bricks front office at 310-924-8877. Support women’s football. Climb on board with a winner and the pride of the AV on the road to the title at 661-239-9858 and ask Vajezetha Payne about sponsorship opportunities.
