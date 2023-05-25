 Skip to main content
Women’s Tackle Football League | Pacific Division: Bricks 36, Sirens 0

Bricks take down Sirens

Women’s football team finishes tied atop standings

LITTLEROCK — The Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Football Team made “Her”story on Monday night by winning their regular season finale 36-0 over the Pacific Division perennial champion Sacramento Sirens in the first ever livestreamed Women’s Monday Night Football Game at Littlerock High School.

Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt was the honorary team captain and did the ceremonial coin flip before the game, while three of the four referees in the game were women, making the night even more special.

