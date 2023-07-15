 Skip to main content
Women’s Football | Brickhouse Bricks

Bricks set for title game tonight against Lady Devils

Brickhouse Bricks bowl preview

VINCENT WILKINS

Brickhouse Bricks running back Jessica Davis (2) tries to get away from the Houston Phoenix Fire defense during the Western Conference championship game on June 24.

The Antelope Valley Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Tackle Football League team, in its inaugural season, is playing in the WTFL Legacy Bowl national championship game tonight in Daytona, Fla.

The Bricks will take on the Virginia Lady Devils 3 p.m. Pacific time at Daytona Stadium. The game will be a broadcast on the SVTV Network at https://www.svtvnetwork.com/?fbclid=IwAR372PBkOvt3lnUMCbuTLe_bwSCbnJrjuQsCN3vSlCPGVWTG9_W0E5QJPG4. A subscription might be necessary to watch.

