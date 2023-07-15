Bricks set for title game tonight against Lady Devils

The Antelope Valley Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Tackle Football League team, in its inaugural season, is playing in the WTFL Legacy Bowl national championship game tonight in Daytona, Fla.
The Bricks won the WTFL Pacific Division and Western Conference titles to reach the Legacy Bowl.
The Bricks (7-1) lost their first game in program history in their season opener against Houston, 24-0, on April 22.
But they turned around to win their next three games and the Pacific Division with a 3-1 record.
The Antelope Valley squad picked up its first victory with a 12-6, overtime win over the Sacramento Sirens on April 29. Nani Weathers scored both touchdowns for Brickhouse.
Then, the Bricks won their first home game with a 6-0 victory over the Houston Power on May 6 at Littlerock High School. Running back L.G. Moore scored the lone touchdown.
Brickhouse followed that up with a big 36-0 win over Sacramento in the first women’s livestreamed Monday Night Football game on May 22 at Littlerock High School. Quarterback Channika “Victory” Gant threw two touchdown passes to Moore, who also scored a rushing touchdown.
Bricks running back Keyara “Cherice” Allen also scored two rushing touchdowns and Bytriva “Poodah” Thomas scored six two-point conversions.
The Bricks took on the Sirens again on June 10 in the first round of the playoffs at Eastside High School.
The game marked the first for former USC track star and US Bobsledder Jessica Davis, who scored five touchdowns to help the Bricks to a 44-6 victory. Moore also scored a touchdown and Gant threw a touchdown pass to Davis.
In the Western Conference championship game, the Bricks hosted the Houston Phoenix Fire on June 24 at Palmdale High School.
Brickhouse was down 14-0 in the second quarter, but fought back for a 24-20 victory to win the conference title and a trip to the national championship.
The Bricks recorded a safety and Davis scored three touchdowns.
Brickhouse also has a bevy of strong defensive players, including Laday Venson, Keila Montepeque and Shaneka Marshall and Breanna Gardley, just to name a few.
The Lady Devils are 8-0 overall and defeated the Connecticut Reapers 22-0 to win the Eastern Conference title and a trip to Daytona.
