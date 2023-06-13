Bricks dominate Sirens

LANCASTER — Speed kills.
The Sacramento Sirens of the Women’s Tackle Football League can attest to that.
They had no answer for it. No blueprint to stop it. No defense to slow it down.
It had to have been a long bus ride home for the Sirens.
Jessica Davis and the Brickhouse Bricks made sure of that.
Playing in her first game this season for the Bricks, Davis scored in a plethora of ways, including three rushing touchdowns, one receiving and one kickoff return, to help lead Brickhouse into the championship game of the WTFL Western Conference with an impressive 44-6 victory over Sacramento, Saturday evening at Eastside High School.
“It’s pretty exciting to be able to come back to this team,” Davis said. “They opened up to me with open arms. Both our offense and defense were lights out. The key to this is us being united as one. It’s more than football on the field. It’s about being one.”
Davis, a former standout track star at USC and member of the US bobsled team, rushed six times for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns. She missed the regular season due to her obligation as head track coach at El Segundo High.
The second-seeded Bricks (4-1) earned two wins on Saturday. First, on the field, by defeating the team they defeated 36-0 on May 22 in the regular season finale, and second, they learned of the top-seeded Houston Power’s (3-2) upset loss to the fourth-seeded Houston Phoenix-Fire (1-4), 12-6.
That means Brickhouse will host the Western Conference championship at home at a site to be determined on June 24. The winner will go to Daytona Beach, Fla., for the WFTL “Legacy Bowl.”
“I thought we ran the ball well,” Brickhouse head coach Brandon “Dert” Manning said. “Our number one rule is discipline and I thought at times we were undisciplined. It just comes down to us practicing. I’m pleased with the ‘W’ because a win’s a win. I’m satisfied, but I think we left a lot on the field out there. We have some things to clean up, but we’ll make it up in the championship.”
The Sirens made two mistakes on the evening: getting off the bus and kicking the ball off to Davis to open the game. Davis scooped the ball up and sprinted 85 yards nearly untouched for the touchdown. Before fans could even settle in with their soda pop and popcorn, the Bricks led 8-0 following the two-point conversion.
Following a turnover on downs by Sacramento, the Bricks were at it again. Brickhouse moved the ball all the way to the Sirens’ 20-yard line and Davis entered the game again, this time at wide receiver.
Quarterback Channika Gant threw the ball up and Davis came down with the jump ball and scored from 20 yards out. At that point in the game, Davis had two touches and two scores. The Bricks took a 16-0 lead after one quarter.
“I feel great, but this is not a one woman show,” Davis said. “Everybody came together as a team. I wouldn’t be able to score if it weren’t for my blockers. I think we still need to get better with our communication and our attitudes. We have to continue to listen to our coach.”
Brickhouse’s defense was stingy the entire night, allowing a total of 101 yards of offense. Of that yardage, 76 came on one play as the Bricks’ lead was cut, 16-6, following a 76-yard touchdown run by Bree Berry.
That was the only hiccup of the night for the Bricks’ defense.
Davis scored her third touchdown of the game right before halftime. She scored from 36 yards out on a quarterback keeper, putting her team up 22-6. Brickhouse’s rushing attack was solid the entire game, as it combined for 258 yards on 25 carries. L.G. Moore finished with 69 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.
“Everybody came together, and we were disciplined on defense,” Moore said. “We made stops when we needed to. We came in with a game plan and I thought we executed it. We made a few (mental) mistakes. Football is 90% mental. If we come in mentally ready, there is no team that can stop us.”
Davis helped the Bricks build a 30-6 lead, when she took the ball and raced 58 yards for the score as there were no Sirens in sight. She put the icing on the cake on the last play of the game after scoring from nine yards out.
The Bricks didn’t play the Phoenix-Fire in the regular season.
