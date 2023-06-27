Bricks are Bowl-bound

PALMDALE — The chants of “We’re going to Florida, we’re going to Florida,” reigned throughout Palmdale High School’s football stadium when the clock struck zero.
But it wasn’t easy.
More than 160 yards of penalty yardage, the head coach ejected, a 14-0 second quarter deficit and a near implosion.
So, how did the Brickhouse Bricks pull off a thrilling, 24-20, victory over the upset-minded Houston Phoenix Fire in the Women’s Tackle League Western Conference Championship game Saturday evening at Palmdale High?
“It was just a matter of coming together as a team,” Bricks running back Jessica Davis said.
With the victory, Brickhouse (7-1) earned a spot in the Legacy Bowl, July 15, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Its opponent will be the Virginia Lady Devils (8-0), a 22-0 winner against the Connecticut Reapers.
“I don’t know what happened to us early in the game,” Davis said. “We weren’t 100 percent prepared. (Houston) brought their A++ game. They wanted it bad and we didn’t in the beginning. I’m excited about the win, but we have a lot of work to do.”
It was only a matter of time that the Phoenix Fire (2-6) could hold Brickhouse down. Houston scored on its opening possession, to take an 8-0 lead, as it punched the Bricks right on the chin.
On Brickhouse’s opening possession, it was pushed back by Houston’s defense into third down and long. The Bricks seemingly got a first down on a long pass from Channika Gant to Davis, however, it was called back due to a holding penalty. That was a theme for much of the game as Brickhouse had numerous first downs and even a touchdown called back due to a penalty.
The Phoenix Fire held the Bricks’ offense in check the entire first half and to make matters worse, head coach Brandon “Dert” Manning was ejected in the second quarter for arguing with an official.
The Bricks trailed 14-0 before they finally got on the scoreboard, but it wasn’t the offense. Houston was trying to kneel down to run out the clock to end the half but was pinned deep in their own territory inside the 3-yard line. Quarterback Danielle Owens was pushed back by Brickhouse’s line and tackled in the end zone for a safety, cutting the lead to 14-2.
“In the beginning, we were out of it,” running back L.G. Moore said. “We weren’t in the right mindset. But, in the second half, we came out more disciplined and mentally ready. You see the smile now. I’m so excited to go to Florida.
“We told ourselves at halftime that we’re only cheating ourselves. We had to play our game. Our defense stepped up big in the end. Defense wins championships.”
The “Thunder and Lightning” running back duo of Moore and Davis rushed for a combined 315 yards on 31 carries and three touchdowns. Davis had 155 yards on 14 carries and three scores, while Moore had 160 yards on 17 carries.
The Bricks finally got things rolling in the second half.
“We fought in the second half for coach Dert,” Davis said. “Him getting kicked out of the game made us play harder for him.”
On the Bricks’ opening possession of the second half, Davis broke free and scored from 64 yards out to get the partisan crowd excited and get Brickhouse within striking distance as it only trailed, 14-10.
The Bricks took their first lead of the game later in the third quarter after Davis was at it again. The Bricks were winning the war of attrition as Houston’s defense began to fatigue. Davis scored from 50 yards out giving her team a 16-14 lead, following the failed two-point conversion.
“We must prepare our minds, physical and mental. I know whoever we play will be even better,” Davis said. “We have to play from start to finish and play 110 percent. We can’t take any team for granted. It doesn’t end here for us. We still have work to do.”
The Phoenix Fire regained the momentum and the lead early in the fourth quarter. Owens completed only one pass the entire game, but it was a big one. Owens found the speedy, Tyrianna Johnson, for a 37-yard touchdown as Johnson high-stepped her way into the end zone, which was followed by a dance.
But it was the Bricks who had the last laugh.
Following a punt by Houston, Brickhouse gained possession on its own 48-yard line. Four plays later, Davis capped the hat trick with her third touchdown from 16 yards out with 4:53 remaining as the Bricks took a 24-20 lead.
Houston had one final opportunity. The Phoenix Fire drove the ball past mid-field, however, on fourth down and 10, Owens’ pass to Johnson fell incomplete, sealing the victory for Brickhouse.
“We thought they were going to be weaker than they were. On the final possession we were able to lock down and stay disciplined,” said cornerback Laday Venson, who was an integral part of the Bricks’ dominating defense in the second half. “We had to get through the negativity and stay focused. We’re excited about this. It opens doors for females who want to play sports. This is bigger than us. It’s always been a man’s sport.”
The Bricks’ defense held Houston to 63 yards of total offense in the second half, 37 of those coming on one play to Johnson.
