Women’s Football | WTFL Pacific Division | Bricks 12, Sirens 6, OT

Brickhouse Bricks win first game

Brickhouse Bricks

The Brickhouse Bricks women’s football team picked up its first win in franchise history on Saturday, using 13 players to defeat the four-time league and 10-time division champion Sacramento Sirens 12-6 in overtime.

It was also the Bricks’ first road, first overtime, first Women’s Tackle Football League, first Western Conference and first Pacific Division victory.

