Brickhouse Bricks win first game

The Brickhouse Bricks women’s football team picked up its first win in franchise history on Saturday, using 13 players to defeat the four-time league and 10-time division champion Sacramento Sirens 12-6 in overtime.
It was also the Bricks’ first road, first overtime, first Women’s Tackle Football League, first Western Conference and first Pacific Division victory.
Bricks wide receiver Nani Weathers scored both touchdowns in the win.
The Bricks are now 1-1 on the season after losing their season opener 24-0 to Houston Power on April 22.
The Bricks’ home opener is against the Power at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Lancaster High School. Admission is $10 at the gate, $5 advance purchase, and children under age 7 are free.
The Bricks play Sacramento again at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22 at Antelope Valley College. It will be the first ever women’s Monday night football game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.