Brickhouse Bricks set for big Monday Night game

The Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team is currently tied atop the Pacific Division standings in the Women’s Tackle Football League with one game to go.
The Bricks (2-1) take on the four-time league and 10-time division champion Sacramento Sirens (2-1) in the first ever women’s Monday Night Football game at 7 p.m. on Monday at Littlerock High School.
This is the final regular season game before playoffs begin on June 10.
The Bricks defeated the Sirens in a 12-6 overtime thriller on the road in April.
The Sirens will be looking to avenge the loss, but the Bricks have made some changes since the last time they played.
Highland grad and Hall of Famer Jessica Davis is joining the Bricks and will make her practice debut today at 10 a.m. at Rawley Duntley Park. Davis also played for the Valley’s previous women’s football team, the California Crush.
Davis was a track standout at USC and won a bronze medal as a bobsledder with Team USA at the IBSF World Championships on March 3, 2019.
The Bricks are also being led by a new coach in Brandon “Derr” Manning.
Other members of the team include: running back L.G. Moore, defensive back Nani Weathers, defensive tackle Shalaina Flax, running back/linebacker Keyara Allen, defensive end Cookie Tanniehill, defensive tackle Trinity Johnson, defensive end Kaila Montepeque, wide receiver/defensive back Shaneka Marshall, linebacker/quarterback Victory Gant and defensive tackle Breanna Gardley.
Tickets for Monday’s game are $10 and children under 10 are $5.
