Women’s Football | Brickhouse Bricks

Brickhouse Bricks set for big Monday Night game

Brickhouse Bricks

Courtesy of Vincent Wilkins

New coach of the Brickhouse Bricks, Brandon “Derr” Manning (center) talks with the team. The Bricks will play their final game of the regular season against the Sacramento Sirens on Monday at Littlerock High.

The Brickhouse Bricks women’s tackle football team is currently tied atop the Pacific Division standings in the Women’s Tackle Football League with one game to go.

The Bricks (2-1) take on the four-time league and 10-time division champion Sacramento Sirens (2-1) in the first ever women’s Monday Night Football game at 7 p.m. on Monday at Littlerock High School.

