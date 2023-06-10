Brickhouse Bricks open playoffs tonight

LANCASTER — Don’t confuse the confidence that Dwayne Simon and Brandon Manning exude with cockiness.
Because they know the difference.
Both men just know how well their team is playing heading into the playoffs.
“Nobody’s going to stop us,” said Simon, the owner, founder and CEO of the women’s tackle football team Brickhouse Bricks. “The girls know they’re good, but they don’t take anything for granted.”
Head coach Brandon “Coach Derr” Manning agreed.
“We don’t look past anybody, but I already know the results,” he said. “I told the girls to wear their all black uniforms because it’s going to be someone’s funeral.”
First thing’s first.
The Bricks play host to the Sacramento Sirens in the opening round of the Women’s Tackle Football League playoffs today at 6 p.m. at Eastside High School.
Brickhouse (3-1) earned the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference behind top-seeded Houston Power (3-1). The teams split the regular season games, however, the Power got the top spot due to point differential.
“I’m excited about this. The girls are dialed in. I know they’re ready to go,” Manning said. “We’re coming out to play our game. It’s going to be a good one.”
The Bricks won their regular season finale against Sacramento (2-2), 36-0, on May 22 at Littlerock High School.
“I’m excited for the girls. I think this team is going to dominate for a long time. I don’t think anybody is going to stop us. The girls are playing at a high level and have bought into everything,” Simon said. “They are one unit. They know the championship is in their reach.”
The playoff game will also feature the highly anticipated return of Jessica Davis. Davis, a former USC track star and USA Bobsled Team member, played in only two games last season before injuring her ankle. She couldn’t play in the regular season due to her commitment as the head track and field coach at El Segundo High.
“I’m super excited. I get super hyped for football. In track it’s about how fast you can run; in football it’s about how fast you can think. I just want to showcase my different talents,” Davis said. “I want to show people I’m not a one sport chick.”
Davis just wants to help in whatever way she can.
“In the playoffs, things get pretty difficult,” she said. “I know we have to work together to find a way to win.”
Barring any major upset, the Bricks will either travel on the road to Houston to face the Power or if the Power’s rival the Phoenix-Fire wins, then the Bricks will host another playoff game at home.
Advanced ticket sales can be purchased for $10 at All Dolled Up Beauty Bar, Imani’s Hair Studio, Plenty of Fish Seafood. Admission at the game is $15 and children 7 and under are free.
Free tickets are available at these locations while they last at City of Palmdale, City of Lancaster, Hunter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Crunch Fitness in Lancaster and Palmdale, In-Shape, Residence Inn by Marriott, 24-Hour-Fitness, Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Santos Boxing, Big Shotz Sports Grill, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Dick’s Sporting Goods, AV Sports and Graphics, Lucky Luke’s Brewery, Powerhouse Gym and Palmdale and Lancaster Auto Malls.
For more information, contact the Brickhouse Bricks Women’s Pro Football Team 661-239-9858 or 310-924-8877 for a ticket outlet near you.
