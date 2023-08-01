Mets Diamondbacks Baseball

Associated Press

The Mets’ Mark Canha (19) celebrates his RBI triple against Arizona on July 5 in Phoenix. Canha was traded to the Brewers on Monday.

 

 Ross D. Franklin

The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran to get dealt by the disappointing New York Mets.

Milwaukee sent minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis to the Mets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.