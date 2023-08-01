The Milwaukee Brewers continued attempting to upgrade their lineup for their NL Central title quest on Monday as they acquired outfielder Mark Canha, the latest veteran to get dealt by the disappointing New York Mets.
Milwaukee sent minor league pitcher Justin Jarvis to the Mets.
This move comes four days after Milwaukee added former Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Carlos Santana, who hit his first homer as a Brewer in a Sunday afternoon 8-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves.
The Mets have been one of the most active sellers in the days leading up to Tuesday’s trade deadline, a remarkable shift for a franchise that opened the season with a $355 million payroll that was the highest in major league history.
After trading reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins on Thursday night, they sent three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers in a deal announced Sunday.
The Robertson deal brought the Mets two players from the Marlins’ rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate: infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez. The Scherzer trade enabled the Mets to land minor league infielder Luisangel Acuña, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.
GIANTS-MARINERS
The San Francisco Giants believe outfielder AJ Pollock can benefit from new surroundings — and help their club make a push for the playoffs.
San Francisco acquired Pollock and infielder/outfielder Mark Mathias from the Seattle Mariners on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline for a player to be named or cash.
Pollock could provide immediate help with the Giants missing outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, who went on the 10-day injured list Monday with a strained left hamstring and is likely to miss a few weeks.
The 35-year-old Pollock has struggled in his only season with the Mariners, hitting .173 with five homers and 15 RBIs in 49 games. Pollock was signed to be part of a platoon in left field with Jarred Kelenic but never found consistent playing time after Kelenic’s hot start.
Pollock is on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and played only six games in July. But he’s eligible to be activated Tuesday. The .273 career hitter has spent most of his career in the National League West with Arizona and the Los Angeles Dodgers.
GUARDIANS-RAYS
The Cleveland Guardians traded starting pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays for first base prospect Kyle Manzardo on Monday.
The Guardians announced the trade on social media one day before the trade deadline.
Civale’s name has been thrown around in trade speculation for weeks, which has coincided with the right-hander pitching as well as he has in several seasons. Civale posted a 1.45 ERA in six July starts.
On Sunday, Civale pitched six scoreless innings in a win over the Chicago White Sox to improve to 5-2.
The move is a bit surprising from Cleveland’s standpoint since the Guardians are just one-half game out of first place in the AL Central and they have several pitchers, including ace Shane Bieber out with injuries.
REDS-A’s
The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
The addition of Moll puts another left-hander in Cincinnati’s bullpen as it tries to become the first team to win a division after losing at least 100 games in the previous season. The Reds led the NL Central by a half-game over Milwaukee heading into play on Monday.
The Reds got Moll and international cap space from Oakland for minor league right-hander Joe Boyle. The 6-foot-7 Boyle was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2020 amateur draft.
Later Monday, the A’s announced they acquired right-hander Chad Patrick from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for infielder Jace Peterson and cash.
DIAMONDBACKS-MARINERS
The Arizona Diamondbacks solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners on Monday in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss.
The D-backs opted to be buyers at the deadline despite entering Monday’s game at San Francisco with a 7-16 record in July and a 56-50 mark overall. They began the day four games behind the Dodgers in the NL West and one game back from the final spot in the crowded NL wild-card race.
CUBS-NATIONALS
Looking for some help for their lineup, the Chicago Cubs turned to a familiar face.
Chicago reacquired Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals on Monday, signaling a change in philosophy for the Cubs after it looked as if they had stumbled out of the playoff race.
Candelario, one of the top hitters on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, is batting .258 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs in 99 games in a resurgent performance. He was non-tendered by Detroit in November and then signed a $5 million, one-year contract with Washington.
“To be able to put up the numbers he’s been putting up this year and be able to come over here and help us out, that’s huge,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
The Cubs also acquired right-hander José Cuas in a trade with Kansas City for minor league outfielder Nelson Velázquez.
