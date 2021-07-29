For the longest time, we suspected he handed the ball off to Glenn Ralphs on the first touchdown in Antelope Valley College football history 74 years ago.
And that he suggested the surreptitious broomstick hidden up Chuck Yeager’s bomber jacket sleeve to enable him to close the X-1 cockpit the morning after breaking ribs in a horseback riding accident.
We also suspected he was the foreman on the building of the Antelope Valley Freeway, the avenue of commerce that made the modern Valley possible.
Like the relentless Valley winds, Brent Carder just always seemed to be there.
So it was sad news to hear that the iconic former Marauders football coach passed away last weekend.
You’re likely familiar with the numbers: Carder coached AVC for 37 years (1969-2006), 28 of which he also spent as athletic director.
He coached or played on nine of the Marauders’ championship teams, including a pair of state titles.
His 189 career victories rank fifth in state history, and 11th nationally in junior college football.
But the Venerable Mentor’s true measure transcends quantification.
Of course he didn’t build the freeway.
He built something far greater.
Brent Carder was the founding father of Marauder Nation.
He was the pillar of integrity that put the “Proud” in Proud Community Tradition.
The Valley emerged as the first city of the space age with Yeager’s historic supersonic flight.
Later, we became the young families capital of Los Angeles County with affordable housing.
Whether you were here for generations or weeks, Marauder Football became the common denominator that assimilated us all.
The ranchers and the commuters became indivisible.
Marauder Football was a treasure Brent Carder made precious for all of us.
It was hardly a smooth ride at times.
There were those who were content to hide our light under a bushel basket, and reserve it only to the ancients.
The Marauder Club opened boasted there were only two sports at AVC — football, and spring football.
Brent Carder rejected such small thinking.
He was the only one who could.
So he hired a baseball coach named Dave Trembley who would go on to become just the seventh manager in Major League history without professional playing experience with the Baltimore Orioles.
His track and cross country coach, Mark Covert, became a Nike pioneer whose annual throwers meets helped dozens of athletes qualify for the Olympics.
The only threat Newton Chelette presented was a cultural transformation of Marauder Basketball into a state and even national power.
Cindy Vargas built a softball power at her alma mater.
And all of this, while not endangering AVC’s status as the leader in scholar athlete awards in the state of Califiornia.
If anything, it enhanced it.
So Brent Carder’s legacy is the gleaming sports complex on the western acreage of the Avenue K campus.
His name will forever grace the football stadium.
His grace will forevermore imbue Marauder Nation.
