Associated Press

Ryan Brehm makes his final putt on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament, Thursday, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla.

 Mike Carlson

PALM HARBOR, Fla.  — Ryan Brehm turned a good round into a memorable one Thursday, making a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole at Innisbrook for a 5-under 66 that led to a three-way share of the lead at the Valspar Championship.

Stephan Jaeger also had a 66, while Adam Schenk joined them with the low score in the afternoon on the Copperhead course.

