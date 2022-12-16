Breaking through

QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill and Knight girls soccer teams played their match on Thursday night like the Golden League championship was on the line.
It may have been, although it was only the sixth league match for both teams, which were both undefeated in league play entering the game.
Quartz Hill took over sole possession of first place with a 2-1 win over Knight at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (7-0-0, 6-0-0) are also undefeated overall, while Knight falls to 5-4-1 overall and 6-1-0 in league, with eight matches and over two months remaining in the regular season.
It was the final match before Christmas break. Golden League play resumes on Jan. 10.
“It’s a great win for us, definitely, because we’re undefeated now in league,” said Quartz Hill junior Addison Leite, a third-year varsity player. “We’re going to go strong and finish. Finish out strong.
“We were in a good mood for the whole game. We’re going into Christmas break definitely happy. We’re going to come back from break even stronger than before.”
The Royals could not have asked for a better start to the match.
Quartz Hill junior Natalie Arvizu scored on a free kick from 15 yards out in the first minute of the game.
Knight senior goalie Annabella Gonzales got her first hand on the shot, but her leaping attempt was not enough to prevent the ball from hitting the net.
“It was honestly really important,” Arvizu said of her early goal. “It was not less than five minutes into the game. Just being able to get that really early.”
Knight nearly answered in the 14th minute, as senior Vivian Martinez hit the crossbar on a free kick from 15 yards. A Knight player was able to get a rebound shot on the loose ball in front of the net, but Quartz Hill sophomore goalie Taylor Meece caught the ball for a save.
“Extremely proud of their performance,” Quartz Hill coach Arika Ontiveros said. “Overall it was a team effort. They executed the game plan.”
Knight answered Quartz Hill’s early goal with a goal of its own early in the second half.
Knight senior Victoria Martinez scored in the fourth minute of the second half, beating two defenders who were giving chase, but unable to prevent her shot from eight yards to tie the game.
“I think they played tough,” Knight coach Nestor Rodriguez said. “They played tough. It was obviously a tough game. This was going to be the matchup that was really going to test us. I think, first half, we struggled a bit. Second half, we came out stronger, a little bit more physical.
“Entertaining game. I think, overall, it was a good game by both teams and that’s what you’d expect from the top two. Hopefully we have better luck the next game.”
Meece collided with a Knight player in the box in the 48th minute.
It was the first of two collisions involving a goalie and while neither player left the field, that would not be the case for several players from both sides, as there were several injury timeouts throughout the game. Several yellow cards were also issued throughout the match.
Several players went down throughout the game without contact from an opposing player, apparently losing their footing on the muddy field.
The Royals took the lead in the 54th minute, when Addison Leite chipped in a shot following an initial shot by Arvizu.
The ball was rolling out of bounds to the left of the goal when Leite was able to track it down and kick it in near the right post.
“I think that we played really good,” Leite said. “We came out strong and kept our pace up the entire game. It was definitely a very intense match. We haven’t seen any team that has been a big competition the rest season, so it’s a real eye opener to how good our team has been doing and preparing well for this game.
“We kept playing as a team and no one ever dropped their level. We kept the intensity really high the whole game and we just wanted it more.”
Although Knight had three corner kicks and three free kicks, the Hawks did not have a solid shot on goal for the rest of the game.
“I feel that we did really good,” Arvizu said. “We kept the intensity the whole, entire game and we did not let down. We just kept on pressing and pressing. They were pretty dynamic.
“Definitely communication and then being excited and wanting the ball. Keep going.”
There was a bizarre, abrupt and controversial finish to the game, after a play left three players laying on the field and the head referee laying on the ground on the opposite end of the pitch.
On the Hawks’ final corner kick in the final minute, the Quartz Hill defense cleared the ball and Quartz Hill junior Katelynn Kott charged the other way with the ball.
When Kott passed the ball ahead for a teammate, Gonzales charged out of the Knight goal and collided with the Quartz Hill player at the 15-yard line.
The ball was loose inside the box with an open net, but another Quartz Hill player had her shot go wide before she collided with a Knight player and went down.
In all the contact and confusion, the head referee was nowhere near the action, he was on his back near the Quartz Hill 20-yard line.
While he limped towards the other side of the field, he indicated one minute of stoppage time and awarded Quartz Hill a free kick, but whistled the end of the match after the kick sailed wide right.
“During the break we will practice. We’re going to practice, obviously not Christmas,” Nestor Rodriguez said. “We’ll get a lot of sessions in before coming back against our Eastside game.
“Physicality. We’ve got to be better conditioned. Fix those two, three little things, next game will be different.”
Knight plays at Eastside on Jan. 10, while Quartz Hill host Burroughs-Ridgecrest in a non-league match on Jan. 7 before resuming league play at Littlerock on Jan. 10.
Knight will host Quartz Hill in the second-to-last match of the regular season on Jan. 30.
“Moving forward, we’ve just got to continue to focus on our goals and continue to work hard and improve on a daily,” Ontiveros said.
Quartz Hill is the three-time defending league champion and Knight has finished second in league the last eight seasons.
“Just continue to work hard, honestly,” Arvizu said. “Keep going, because we’re going to see them again. Just practice to be better.”
