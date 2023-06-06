Breakers stay hot

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Sound Breakers pounded out a season-high 23 runs against the Dublin Leprechauns on Friday night.
So what would their encore be on Saturday?
Lancaster’s Andrew Castano probably explained it best.
“The league should be on notice,” the first baseman said. “We’re hot. The train is rolling.”
He’s right.
The Sound Breakers had another easy time with the Leprechauns as they swept the weekend series, with another season-high output in runs, in a convincing 25-8 victory on Saturday night at The Hangar.
“We haven’t been together very long, but we’re starting to gel,” Castano said. “I’ve been in professional baseball for five years and I’ve never been with a team that is so close. We have to continue to put in the extra work, and I think we’re going to keep rolling. If we continue to stay consistent, good things will happen.”
Castano led a balanced offensive attack against the overmatched Leprechauns (1-8). He finished the game 4-for-5 with two RBIs, two walks and three runs.
In fact, Lancaster (4-3) had all of its starters with at least one hit and one RBI. All but one of its starters had at least one RBI.
“We’re starting to come together. Our team camaraderie is coming around,” Sound Breakers manager “Juice” Gumbs said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction. We’ll take the ‘W’ any which way we can get it, but we want to be challenged.”
Lancaster got things going early in the second inning. Michael Haith (3-for-5, three RBIs) led off the inning with a single. Castano then singled, while Haith advanced to third base following an error by the right fielder. Christian Quezada (3-for-7, three runs) then singled home Haith for a 1-0 lead.
Starting pitcher Tyler Hopper helped himself out following a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. Luke Smith (2-for-8) then burned the right fielder over his head for a triple that scored Hopper and gave the Sound Breakers a 4-0 lead. They took a 5-0 lead after the inning.
Lancaster extended its lead in the bottom of the third inning. Hayden Faunce hit a triple to score Castano, who singled earlier in the inning. Hopper (2-for-3, three RBIs) added to his RBI total with an RBI single.
Gumbs tells his players to remember three important things: accountability, commitment and maximum effort.
“They’re starting to buy in. They’re a very coachable group,” he said. “Tonight, I’m glad we won, but I would’ve loved the game to be tougher.”
Hopper cruised through the first three innings, before the Leprechauns struck gold in the top of the fourth inning. Dublin tied the game as it batted around in the inning with five hits and seven runs to tie the score.
Manuel Ochoa relieved Hopper and was stellar on the mound. He pitched 4⅔ innings allowing five hits and one run, while striking out eight batters.
“I felt more comfortable because we had such a big lead,” Ochoa said. “When the offense gives us that kind of cushion, it takes the stress off. I felt pretty relaxed out there. I thought all my pitches were working. It was good knowing my defense was behind me.”
Ochoa was even more impressive at the plate than he was on the mound. Ochoa led the team, finishing 4-for-4 with three doubles and five RBIs. He drove in at least one run in all four of his at-bats.
“I’m trying to crack the lineup,” Ochoa said with a laugh. “Our bats definitely came alive. If we hit the ball, good things will happen. If everybody does something, it makes things easier. A win’s a win and we have to keep the momentum.”
Lancaster took a 13-7 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, after scoring three consecutive runs following three consecutive passed balls by the catcher.
The Sound Breakers’ offense has scored a barrage of runs over the last two games, totaling 48.
The Sound Breakers played at the Bakersfield Train Robbers on Monday night. The score was unavailable at press time.
The team plays another game at Bakersfield on Thursday before returning home for a two-game series against the Monterey Amberjacks on Friday and Saturday.
