Breakers hold off Pacifics

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers jumped out to an early lead against first-place San Rafael on Friday night.
The Sound Breakers then held off a ninth-inning rally, as the Pacifics stranded the tying run at third base in an 11-10 Lancaster victory at The Hangar.
“We jumped out on them early, which is awesome,” Sound Breakers third baseman Evan Antonellis said. “Offensively, it would be nice if we put up a few more runs there at the end, but buckled down there at the very end and got out of a tight one. I trust these guys. These guys have won a lot of games. It’s nothing new for them.”
The Sound Breakers (12-12) improved to .500 this season and entered the game in sixth place in the Pacific Division of the Pecos League, while San Rafael (19-5) is in first place in the division.
Lancaster has won four straight games.
“I think we played well,” Sound Breakers starting pitcher Tyler Hopper said. “I think we played solid all around. Just need to work on finishing the game a little bit, that’s about it. Just closing it out strong. That’s the thing I think we need to work on the most. But, overall, I think we played really solid.”
Antonellis hit a solo home run with one out in the fifth inning, hitting the video scoreboard behind the left-field fence.
The Sound Breakers took an 11-4 lead in the sixth as left fielder Manuel Ochoa and Hayden Faunce hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the inning.
“We feel good,” Antonellis said. “All the new guys have been here for about a week. We’re really meshing well. The lineup is coming around and the pitching is coming around. Everything is kind of clicking right now.”
San Rafael closed the gap with three runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Kevin Johnson. Grant Victor scored on a wild pitch with the bases loaded and two outs.
The Pacifics added a run in the top of the eighth, scoring on an error with two outs to cut the deficit to 11-8.
The first two San Rafael batters reached base, including an RBI single by Kevin Johnson, who tagged from third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Georgeson.
San Rafael catcher Beau Dorman, who walked, tagged from second to advance to third.
Lancaster reliever Colin Cortez got the final batter to fly out to right field to end the game.
Hopper gave up four runs on six hits and five walks in five innings, striking out six.
Hopper pitched out of a jam in the fourth, when the Pacifics loaded the bases, but a fly ball to left field ended the inning with no runs scored.
Hopper also benefitted from a 6-4-3 double play in the fifth, when the Pacifics stranded two baserunners, but Hopper struck out the final batter in the inning and the final batter he faced.
“I think all the pieces are starting to get together,” Hopper said. “We’ve been playing well together and now it’s just coming together.”
San Rafael jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a throwing error that would have been the third out.
But the Sound Breakers answered with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Antonellis hit an RBI triple and catcher Nate Duarte and right fielder Christian Quezada both hit RBI bloop singles to right field.
The Sound Breakers took a 5-0 lead with two runs in the second inning, as center fielder Kyle Jenkins and shortstop Jacob Jablonski hit back-to-back triples to lead off the inning and Antonellis drove in a run with a ground ball.
The Pacifics scored two runs in the third inning, but the Sound Breakers responded with four runs in the bottom of the third on five hits.
Lancaster second baseman Faunce hit an RBI single, Hopper hit a two-run triple that took a bad bounce off the scoreboard in right field and Jablonski hit an RBI single. Lancaster left the bases loaded to end the inning.
Antonellis finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Ochoa and Faunce were both 3-for-5. Faunce drove in two runs and doubled. Jenkins and Jablonski both finished with two hits apiece at the top of the lineup.
It was the first time the Sound Breakers were facing San Rafael.
“They are the No. 1 team in the league,” Sound Breakers manager Lincoln Juice Gumbs said. “I’m excited to see where our guys are at, not them. I’m more excited for our guys. I want to see how they step up to this type of game. I want to see how far they came. It’s a measuring stick. A good measuring stick, for them, for the guys. Let us know how much more work we need to do or not.”
The Sound Breakers went 3-0 in the past week, including a two-game sweep at rival Bakersfield.
“I like the way we’re coming together right now,” Gumbs said. “It’s a very important stretch of the season and I think all the guys know that and we are playing as such.
“Another thing, throughout the whole season we’ve been playing with 14 to 16 players possibly the whole season with little pitching. Right now we’ve got some more arms. I think that’s been a turning point also.
“These guys have turned it up a little bit. They have turned the page to the point where we’re not beating ourselves. They are finding ways to win tighter games. Also, it seemed like every game to these guys is more or less meaningful.”
Lancaster started the last week with a 4-3 win on Saturday over visiting Vallejo, completing a two-game sweep against the Seaweed at The Hangar.
“It took a while for guys coming from Arizona, New York, Minnesota to gel,” Gumbs said. “They’re finally coming together and they’re playing the brand of baseball that’s expected at this level, because they’re really youngsters. We have a young team. A really young team, like 20-, 21-year olds. Most teams have guys who are older, like 24, 25.”
Gumbs said the team chemistry would normally develop during spring training, but the Pecos League doesn’t not have extended time before starting the season.
“You can’t go through and find out all the things you need to find out from all the players within that short period of time here in the Pecos, but in a normal spring training you can,” Gumbs said.
In the win on Saturday, Antonellis and Andrew Castano both hit home runs for the Sound Breakers. Castano drove in two runs and Antonellis finished with two hits.
Lancaster starting pitcher Joe Ritcher gave up one earned run in six innings on three hits and five walks, striking out five.
The Sound Breakers improved to 5-7 overall against Bakersfield with the two-game sweep, a 14-5 win on Sunday and a 15-10 victory on Monday.
In the win on Sunday, Antonellis was 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Jenkins and Duarte both drove in three runs apiece. Jenkins was 2-for-3 and Duarte finished 2-for-6 as the Sound Breakers finished with 17 total hits.
Lancaster starting pitcher Gilberto Rosario gave up two unearned runs on five hits and six walks in six innings, striking out nine. Hopper threw two scoreless innings of relief.
In the win on Monday, Antonellis drove in six runs on 3-for-5 hitting with a home run and three runs scored.
Castano and Jablonski both also homered for the Sound Breakers. Castano was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Duarte and AJ Chacon both drove in two runs apiece.
“It feels real good,” Gumbs said of the two wins at Bakersfield. “Bakersfield is a good team. They always have a good club. I feel like us being an inaugural team, just being in a fight with Bakersfield, it bodes well for the Sound Breakers.”
The Sound Breakers will hold Metallica Night tonight, when they host San Rafael, with Metallica jerseys for sale, and it is also Antelope Valley College Night.
The Sound Breakers then start a five-game road trip on Sunday, at Monterey.
The Sound Breakers play at Vallejo on Monday, at San Rafael on Tuesday, at Vallejo on Wednesday and finally at Bakersfield on Thursday, the first of three straight against Bakersfield, including a two-game series at The Hangar next Friday and Saturday.
The Sound Breakers will send multiple players to the Pecos League All-Star Game on July 9 at Martinez.
There will be a home-run derby at the all-star game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.