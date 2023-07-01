 Skip to main content
Independent Baseball | Pecos League: Sound Breakers 11, Pacifics 10

Breakers hold off Pacifics

Lancaster takes early lead, stops San Rafael rally

LANCASTER — The Sound Breakers jumped out to an early lead against first-place San Rafael on Friday night.

The Sound Breakers then held off a ninth-inning rally, as the Pacifics stranded the tying run at third base in an 11-10 Lancaster victory at The Hangar.

