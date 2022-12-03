APTOPIX WCup Cameroon Brazil Soccer

Associated Press

Cameroon players celebrate after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group G soccer match against Brazil, Friday, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. Cameroon won 1-0.

 Thanassis Stavrakis

LUSAIL, Qatar — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup.

The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.