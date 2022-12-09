WCup Brazil South Korea Soccer

Associated Press

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior, Danilo and Neymar dance with Lucas Paqueta (right) after he scored his side’s fourth goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match against South Korea, Monday, at the Stadium 974 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. Brazil takes on Croatia today in the quarterfinals.

 Pavel Golovkin

DOHA, Qatar — Brazil wants to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when it faces Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The Brazilians have made it clear they will not back from their goal celebrations in Qatar despite criticism by some.

