The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a strike in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, in Atlanta. The Angels lost 12-5.

ATLANTA — The homers just keep coming for the Atlanta Braves, who have their sights set on being the most prolific power team in baseball history.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and Matt Olson went deep for the MLB-leading Braves, who cruised to a 12-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

