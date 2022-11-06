49ers Rams Football

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passes during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday in Inglewood.

 

TAMPA, Fla. — When Tom Brady ended his brief retirement, citing “unfinished business” as motivation for continuing his record-breaking football career, losing to the Los Angeles Rams in last season’s playoffs was still fresh on the Tampa Bay quarterback’s mind.

The last two Super Bowl winners meet Sunday for the fourth time in three seasons, but the 45-year-old Brady will be looking for a lot more than payback.

