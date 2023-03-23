Match Play Golf

Associated Press

Matt Kuchar watches his putt on the ninth green during the first round of the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship golf tournament, Wednesday, in Austin, Texas.

 Eric Gay

AUSTIN, Texas — Keegan Bradley extended his dubious streak to 16 matches over 11 years without winning in the Dell Technologies Match Play. He sure felt like a winner Wednesday.

Bradley was 4 down with five holes to play when he rallied to scratch out a halve against Denny McCarthy in the opening round at Austin Country Club.

