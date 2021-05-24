Five boys and four girls basketball teams earned CIF-Southern Section playoff berths in the brackets announced on Sunday.
The return to the playoffs means a lot for the Lancaster girls and Eastside boys teams, which both reached the CIF-State Finals last year before COVID-19 shut everything down.
This year, the Lancaster girls are ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 3AA. They finished 13-1 on the season and in the Golden League, tying Highland for first place after the two teams split their season series.
The Eagles earned a bye in the first round and will play host to either Portola (11-3) or Cerritos (8-8) in the second round on Saturday.
Portola, which tied for second in the Pacific Coast League, and Cerritos, third in the 605 League, play in the first round on Thursday.
Highland (13-1) had an exciting season, tying for the league title with Lancaster.
Now, the Bulldogs are ranked atop the CIF-SS Division 3A bracket, and will also have a bye in the first round as the No. 1 seed.
Highland will play host to either San Jacinto (5-3) or Claremont (9-7) in the second round on Saturday.
San Jacinto finished first in the Mountain Pass League, while Claremont is an at-large entry from the Palomares League.
Knight and Quartz Hill are the other two girls teams in the playoffs. The Hawks (9-5) and the Rebels (9-5) tied for third place in the Golden League.
Knight will travel to Edison (9-7) for a Division 3A first-round game on Thursday. Edison finished second in the Wave League.
Quartz Hill, ranked No. 11 in Division 4AA, travels to Barstow (5-4) for a first-round game on Thursday. Barstow finished tied for second in the Desert Sky League.
The Paraclete (4-8) girls finished the season ranked No. 16 in Division 4A, but didn’t meet the requirement of a .500 record to reach the playoffs.
The same went for Palmdale (5-9), ranked No. 14 in Division 5AA, and Eastside (5-9)m ranked No. 16 in Division 5AA.
On the boys side, the top five teams out of the Golden League made it to the playoffs.
Knight won the Golden League title with a 13-1 record and is the No. 2 seed in Division 3A.
The Hawks have a bye in the first round and will play host to either Ocean View (11-6) or Northwood in the second round on Friday.
Ocean View was the Golden West League champion, while Northwood finished tied for third in the Pacific Coast League.
Quartz Hill, Highland and Eastside all play in the Division 3AA first round on Wednesday.
Eastside (12-2) is ranked No. 8 in the division and will play host to Burroughs (Burbank). The Lions, who finished second in the Golden League, are hoping for a similar run to last year’s playoff, that maybe ends in a CIF title this time.
Burroughs (6-8) tied for fourth in the Pacific League.
Quartz Hill (9-5) took third in the Golden League and is the No. 9 seed in the division. The Royals will play host to Thousand Oaks (7-7) in the first round.
Thousand Oaks finished third in the Marmonte League.
Highland (9-5) finished fourth in the Golden League and is ranked No. 12 in the division.
The Bulldogs travel to Covina (7-2) in the first round. Covina took second in the Valle Vista League.
The final team is Palmdale, which made it to the playoffs as a Golden League at-large team.
The Falcons’ strong finish in the final league game on Friday helped their playoff chances.
Palmdale (7-7) got to a .500 record by defeating third-place Quartz Hill 70-66 on Friday night behind 34 points from senior Sam Caldwell.
The Falcons will play in the Division 4AA First Round at No. 16-ranked Banning (6-2). Banning finished second in the Desert Valley League.
