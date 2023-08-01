France Golf Evian Championship

Associated Press

France’s Céline Boutier kisses her trophy after winning the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament on Sunday in Evian, eastern France.

 

 Lewis Joly

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Évian Championship by six shots for her first major title on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.