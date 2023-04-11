LOS ANGELES — Dénis Bouanga scored an unassisted goal in each half and finished with a hat trick to spark Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night.
Bouanga found the net unassisted in the 40th minute to send LAFC (4-0-2) into halftime with a 1-0 lead.
Bouanga added another unassisted goal in the 58th minute to push the advantage to 2-0 and put the finishing touches on the victory with a score in the 68th minute. Sergi Palencia and Carlos Vela picked up assists.
LAFC had a commanding 26-9 advantage in shots but just a 6-4 edge in shots on goal.
Eldin Jakupovic turned away four shots to earn the clean sheet for LAFC. Brad Stuver had three saves for Austin (2-3-1).
Austin beat LAFC twice during the regular season last year, but lost 3-0 to the defending champions in the Western Conference Final. Austin falls to 1-6-0 in its last seven road matches dating to last season.
LAFC has posted a 13-1-1 mark at home in its last 15 matches, including the playoffs.
Austin returns home to host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. LAFC travels to play the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
HOUSTON — Amine Bassi became the first player in MLS history to score on a penalty kick in four straight matches, helping the Houston Dynamo defeat the LA Galaxy 3-0 on Saturday night.
Bassi’s goal came in the 65th minute and gave Houston (3-3-0) a 2-0 lead. Bassi has needed just six matches to pull within one PK score of Erick Torres’ record of five for a season.
The Galaxy (0-3-3) have gone six matches without a win to open a season just once before — in 2003 when they didn’t get their first victory until the ninth match.
The Galaxy entered play with a 4-2-2 record in its last eight trips to Houston.
The Dynamo have won three straight at home for the first time since winning their final three home matches in 2019. Houston is 5-1-1 in its last seven home contests dating to last season.
The Galaxy had a 16-13 edge in shots with both teams taking three on target.
Steve Clark had three saves to earn the clean sheet for Houston. Jonathan Klinsmann did not make a save for LA.
Houston travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday. The Galaxy return home to host Los Angeles FC on Sunday.
