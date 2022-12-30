Chargers Bosa Football

Associated Press

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, seen in this Sept. 25 photo, took part in 15 snaps during practice on Thursday after he was designated to return from injured reserve.

 Kyusung Gong

COSTA MESA — Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill had a broad smile on Thursday, not just because of how his unit has performed over the past three games.

Hill was giddy because Joey Bosa returned to practice for the first time in three months.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.