Boron wins football season opener

BORON — The Boron football team won its season opener 8-0 over Foothill from Bakersfield on Friday at Boron High.
The Bobcats got on the board in the second quarter after Isaiah Morgan broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run. The two-point conversion failed and Boron led 6-0 at halftime.
