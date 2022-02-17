Boron suffers first loss of season in playoff game

BORON — The Boron girls basketball team had already surpassed their goals and expectations for this season, so when the Bobcats suffered their first loss of the season, the players were able to take it in stride Wednesday night.
Boron lost to Redwood 46-35 in a CIF-Central Section Division 4 first-round game at Boron High School.
The Bobcats (20-1) finished the regular season undefeated and as the High Desert League champions.
“It wasn’t the outcome we were hoping for,” Boron coach David Wiggs said. “Just stepping up and taking a position in league that we haven’t done in a long time. To win league and go into the playoffs, a lot of these things were beyond our goals for the season. The level of effort and hard work and willingness to leave everything on the court, I can’t brag about these kids enough.”
Boron scored the opening basket of the game, as senior Amara Page gave the Bobcats a quick lead.
But Redwood (14-13) answered with a 6-0 run and never trailed again.
“It was a tough loss, but at the same time it was pretty chill,” senior Gracynn Hiegel said. “We had a really great season. I owe it to my team. It was my last year and it was a pretty good year, going undefeated and everything. Even when we had one down, we still all came together and we stuck it strong. It was a great season.”
The Rangers led 6-3 at the end of the first quarter, as both teams committed several turnovers in the opening quarter.
The Boron gym was nearly packed, with loud, enthusiastic fans, including a good number of Redwood fans.
“I think we played a great game against a better team. They are just a big school,” Boron senior Tatum Wiggs said. “We have tiny little Boron competing against these big schools. I think we did the best we could. We put up a big game. It was a fun environment. We had hundreds of people in the gym. I have no complaints. Even though we lost, I’m not disappointed at all. It was a fun game to end on.”
Boron didn’t score in the second quarter until there was four minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the half, but the Bobcats only trailed 8-4.
Redwood closed the half with a 15-8 run to take a 23-12 lead at halftime.
“It was a tough loss, but I am proud of my team,” Boron senior Addi Tarrow said. “We had a really good season. We went 20-0, so I’m proud of us.
“When we’re down one or two, we always stick together. I’m really proud of us.”
The Rangers used an aggressive, pressure defense to disrupt the Bobcats’ offense, often using a full-court press.
“Honestly, it was a bigger school than the ones that are in our league,” Hiegel said. “But also at the same time, we were rushing it more mentally, when we should have stayed more calm and took it slower rather than rushing it up and score.”
The game was closely called by the officials. Redwood was called for 27 fouls and Boron for 19.
Boron was 12-for-29 from the free-throw line, while Redwood was 15-for-26.
Boron cut the deficit to four, 32-28, on a layup by Hiegel early in the fourth quarter, but Redwood responded with a 3-pointer by senior Kiersten Moshier to extend the lead to seven.
The Bobcats were able to cut the lead to seven two more times.
Tatum Wiggs gave the Bobcats hope with a 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining, but that would be the last time Boron would score.
Page led the Bobcats with 12 points, Tatum Wiggs finished with eight points and junior Kaili York had seven points.
Tatum Wiggs was playing her first game back after an ankle injury that sidelined her for seven games. Tatum started practicing again this week and did not know if she would be ready for the game.
“I was glad I got to finish up with one game before my senior season was over,” Tatum Wiggs said. “I didn’t know if I was going to go tonight and once I got on the court, I wrapped my ankle so tight I couldn’t even feel my feet, as soon as I got on the court, the crowd, the adrenaline, it was everything I could have asked for.”
It was also the last game Tatum would play for her father, David Wiggs.
Tatum Wiggs said the seniors on the team have played for her father since the seventh grade.
“For me, the injury was the hardest, just because I wanted to play the last game with him,” Tatum Wiggs said. “Having this last game, regardless of the loss, it’s our last game together. I really appreciated it.”
Tatum Wiggs, along with Hiegel and Tarrow, were all four-year varsity players.
“We have a really small school, so once you’re really on a team, you’re there,” Hiegel said. “You just have to play your heart out, with passion.”
Redwood senior Izzy Valero scored a game-high 18 points.
The Rangers will face the winner of the East Bakersfield/Cesar Chavez game in the quarterfinals on Friday.
“I thought we played really good, with heart and hustle,” Redwood coach Gary Hylton said. “That’s what we’re all about. If we don’t have heart and hustle, we could be in a little bit of trouble. I thought our kids played really well. They kept their composure in a large crowd. It was hard to hear in there. We haven’t played in crowds like that before. That reminded me of old-school basketball, playing in a small gym, so that was a fun atmosphere.”
Hylton took over the program two years ago and the Rangers lost in the first round of the playoffs that year.
Redwood, like Boron, did not play last season due to the pandemic.
“It hurt the program. It hurt all of Visalia,” Hylton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.