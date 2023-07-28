 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
High School Softball | Boron

Boron softball raising funds for rings

  • 0

The Boron girls softball team won the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship title with a 6-1 victory over Dos Palos on May 27.

Now, the Bobcats are looking to raise money to pay for their CIF championship rings. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.