Boron softball raising funds for rings

The Boron girls softball team won the CIF-Central Section Division 5 championship title with a 6-1 victory over Dos Palos on May 27.
Now, the Bobcats are looking to raise money to pay for their CIF championship rings.
They are raffling off a basket filled with $500 worth of lottery scratchers, $100 cash, a Boron Bobcat tumbler and a Boron softball shirt.
The cost is $10 per ticket and the date of the drawing witll be on Aug. 18.
All proceeds go to help the team purchase their CIF rings.
Tickets can be purchased from any of the players or head coach Mitch Nakaahiki. Cash and Venmo accepted (@Mitchel-Nakaahiki).
Help the Bobcats celebrate their success and first CIF championship title in 23 years by donating to their CIF ring fund today.
