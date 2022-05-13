Boron outlasts Cal City in season finale

BORON — The Boron baseball team ended the regular season with a 18-14 win over visiting California City on Thursday.
Rayden Singer hit a solo home run for the Bobcats (12-8, 9-5 High Desert League), who finished fourth in the High Desert League, while Braeden Wolfe hit a three-run homer and Braydon Job hit a double.
After being no-hit last Friday and one-hit on Tuesday, the Ravens (8-14, 3-11) ended with 11 hits against Boron.
“The last three games, we’ve had a total of five hits, so it was nice to hit the ball better today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “They hit the ball hard up and down the lineup, it was nice.”
Cal City was down 7-0 early, but went up 11-8 in the top of the fifth inning. Boron, however, scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 16-11 lead.
Moore was proud of his team in every aspect of the game, except pitching after the team allowed 22 walks in the game.
Cesar Vera finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Ravens, while Jack Moore went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Joseph Contreras was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
“We hit the ball so much better today. I was really proud of how we hit the ball,” he said. “They did a great job battling today. … It was nice to see the offense wake up, it’s just too bad we’re done.”
Boron will await the playoff seedings, which will be announced on Saturday.
Cal City is looking forward to next season with its full team returning and some freshmen waiting in the wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.