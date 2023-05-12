Boron outlasts Cal City in HDL

CAL CITY — Boron junior pitcher Hailey Davis made only one mistake on the afternoon.
After striking out the first nine batters of the game against Cal City, the Ravens’ batting order came around for the second time.
Leadoff batter Lorina Rodarte drilled an inside fastball over the left-field fence to tie the game.
It didn’t seem to faze Davis, however.
Following Rodarte’s home run, Davis struck out 10 of the next 13 batters, as the Bobcats solidified their place among the top of the High Desert League with a hard-fought 3-1 victory against the Ravens, Thursday afternoon at Cal City High School.
“You can’t react to something like that,” Davis said of giving up the home run. “It’s whatever.”
“You just have to come back and pitch to the next girl,” she said. “This is one of the best games I’ve pitched all season. We knew coming in they were a tough team, and we didn’t overlook them. Our hitting has been off, and we know we have to pick that up (heading into the playoffs). We have those days and today was that day.”
Davis allowed just one run on one hit and had a career-high 19 strikeouts. The only other player to put the ball in play was Cal City’s Natalia Hernandez, who grounded out twice. She faced 23 batters, only two off the minimum and walked one.
On the flipside, Cal City freshman pitcher Cheyenne Roth matched Davis as she pitched a complete game, scattering five hits, while striking out eight batters and allowing just one earned run.
“I wanted to step up my game especially since it was Boron,” Roth said. “I thought we played a pretty good game. We need to fix some things defensively. The little errors cost us today. But I think this will give us momentum, even though we lost, heading into the playoffs. I was very pleased with our effort today. I’m very proud of our team.”
The Bobcats (18-2, 13-1) got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Following a walk to Bella Job, Jordan Rice singled to center, putting runners on second and third. An attempted pickoff throw went into left field and allowed Job to score the game’s first run as Boron led 1-0.
Rodarte tied the game in the bottom of the fourth inning following her solo home run.
Boron took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning. Following a single by Kaili York, the Ravens (16-8, 8-6) committed one of their two errors in the inning allowing York to get to third base. Another attempted pickoff once again went into left field allowing York to score, giving her team a 2-1 lead.
The Bobcats added to their lead after Roth walked two consecutive batters. Rice then doubled to center, scoring Job, giving Boron a 3-1 lead.
“I was just really glad I could do something to help the team win,” said Rice, who finished 2-for-3 with one RBI. “We played pretty good, but I know we could have played better. Even when we weren’t playing our best, we pick each other up. We’re so supportive of each other. Our goal is to get to the championship again. We just have to keep pushing forward.”
Davis was never in any real danger and seemed to get stronger as the game wore one. Rodarte was the only base runner allowed as she walked on her next at-bat following the home run.
“We played a good game today, the only thing was our batting,” Rodarte said. “This was an important game for us because we really wanted this one. We need to continue to work hard. We know what we need to work on.”
Davis got three outs in a row in five of the seven innings pitched. However, Roth was just as effective, as she did that in three of her seven innings pitched.
The CIF-Central Section playoffs will be announced on Saturday.
