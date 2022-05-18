Boron knocks off Trona

BORON — The Boron baseball team played a complete game in its playoff opener on Tuesday against Trona.
The Bobcats had two pitchers combine to give up two hits in five shutout innings and got production from up and down its batting lineup in a 12-0 victory over Trona in a CIF-Central Section Division VI first-round game.
Boron (13-8) will host High Desert League rival Rosamond (13-11-1) in a second-round game on Thursday.
“They performed well,” Boron coach Austin Russell said. “Very well, actually. They played very, very well. My pitching staff, that’s probably the best they’ve pitched all year long. Two walks and a combined shutout.
“They put the ball in play when they needed to, when we got baserunners on.”
The Bobcats batted through the lineup in the second inning, scoring five runs on four hits, an error and one walk.
“I feel like we did fantastic,” Boron senior Jason Richardson said. “Started off a little slow, but once we got hot, we got hot. I think it was we weren’t expecting what we saw. The pitcher was a little weird, kind of shook us up a little bit. Once we got back into that dugout and told everyone what was up, we were on.
“Pitchers did fantastic today. Couldn’t be more proud of them today.”
Boron senior Michael Garcia led off the bottom of the second inning with a double and scored when junior Milloy Martz followed with a double.
“I thought we played pretty good,” Boron junior starting pitcher Dylan Dadey said. “We could have jumped on them a little bit earlier than what we did, but we definitely got our bats rolling. Our senior Michael Garcia really got our bats rolling in the second inning. The bottom of our lineup actually did really good today. I’m just hoping the next game the top of our lineup will do better.”
Garcia and Martz, batting sixth and seventh, both had two hits for the Bobcats, and the seventh, eighth and ninth batters each scored at least one run.
Martz scored on a wild pitch, junior Aiden Day walked and scored on an error that allowed senior leadoff batter Rayden Singer to reach, Richardson followed with an RBI double and senior Braydon Job drove in a run with a ground ball.
“I think we played really well,” Martz said. “The bats came out hot early. It’s something we’ve been struggling with this season. It was just good to see our pitching staff minimize the walks, which is another thing we’ve been struggling with. I think we did really good.
“I think it was because we knew we were risking the end of our season and we knew in order to win, we were going to have to get the energy up early.”
Boron sent 10 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring four runs on two hits, two errors, three walks and a hit batter.
Garcia led off the inning with a single and finished 2-for-3 in the game.
Martz followed with a single and junior Carson Burkhead was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.
Singer drew a walk to force in a run with one out and Job reached on a ground ball that should have ended the inning, but the throw got past the Trona first baseman to allow two runs to score. Singer scored from third on a balk.
The run production by Boron was more than enough for Dadey, who threw four shutout innings, giving up two hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Dadey retired the side in order in two innings and struck out five consecutive batters at one point. He allowed only one baserunner to reach second.
“I felt like I threw pretty good,” Dadey said. “I was just pitching for contact, not looking for many walks.
“Definitely, as a pitcher, when you have a team to back you up, it definitely takes a lot of pressure off and you have a little bit more to relax.”
A Trona batter was thrown out trying to steal second by Boron sophomore catcher Dylan Kindschi in the fourth inning and Trona sophomore Austin Farmer was caught in a rundown between third and home on a single by junior Ritchie Horta.
Boron sophomore Braeden Wolfe retired the side in order in the fifth inning, striking out two.
“To be honest, we’re blessed to be here,” Trona coach William Stephens Sr. said. “We started the season 0-5. A lot of kids, they could have given up, but not these guys.”
The Tornadoes finished 7-10 overall and were second in the Hi-Lo League.
Stephens said his team rebounded to win six of nine games, including a must-win game in the final game of the regular season, an 8-4 win at Lee Vining.
Stephens said his son, William Stephens Jr., had his second game of 18 strikeouts in that victory over Lee Vining.
Stephens Sr. was grateful to coach Russell for allowing him to keep the baseball when he removed Stephens Jr. with one out in the fourth inning.
“I’m very happy and very proud of him,” Stephens Sr. said of his son. “It was my son’s last pitch. I asked coach Russell if I could get that ball for him. I have a lot of respect for him for doing that.
“Boron has a great, great team.”
The Bobcats ended the game on a mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning, as Job and freshman pinch hitter Colton Boyett drew back-to-back walks to open the inning and Wolfe was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs for Kindschi, who hit a three-run double to left.
Boron split its two games with Rosamond during the regular season, losing at Rosamond 11-7 on April 1 and winning 13-7 at Boron on May 3.
“We just need to come in and minimize the mental errors, minimize errors,” Russell said. “Put the ball in play early. No one is impossible to hit off of. I know what we’re getting. They know who they’re getting. It’s going to be a battle.”
Rosamond tied for second in the High Desert League with Mammoth and Boron was fourth.
“The first time we played them, we almost made a comeback,” Martz said. “That was probably our worst game that we struggled with coming out early. The second time we played them, we knew we were going to have to come out early and we did. Hopefully we have that same mentality coming out on Thursday.”
