Boron girls complete undefeated season

BORON — The Boron girls basketball team did the unthinkable on Thursday — the Bobcats completed the regular season not only as the undefeated High Desert League champions, but also with a perfect overall record.
Boron overcame a tough effort from California City for a 40-34 victory.
“Give credit to Cal City, because they did a couple of different things that caught us off balance,” Boron coach David Wiggs said.
The Bobcats (20-0, 14-0 HDL) had as much as a 15-point lead, but lulls in scoring helped the Ravens (5-14, 4-9) make it a two possession game at one point.
“If you’re going to go undefeated, it shouldn’t be easy,” Wiggs said. “You should have to go through some adversity. I’m proud of the girls that they were able to finish on a positive note.”
Wiggs wasn’t able to go to the game as he was battling COVID this week, but the team was in good hands with his brother, Brad Wiggs, who coached three games in a row to close out the season.
Senior Amara Page led the team with 21 points against Cal City.
“She had her best game of the season, thank goodness,” David Wiggs said.
Boron senior Addi Tarrow scored eight points, senior Gracynn Heigel put in six, junior Kaili York contributed three and sophomore Hailey Davis added two.
The team also includes seniors Alana Matthews and Tatum Wiggs, as well as juniors Kaleigh Howard and Savannah Wilson.
“It’s been a fun season,” David Wiggs said. “The girls deserve it.”
Freshman Kei’Chidey Booker led the Ravens with 12 points.
The CIF-Central Section playoffs will be announced on Saturday.
Boys Basketball
Rosamond 83, Mammoth 31
MAMMOTH — The Rosamond boys basketball team also completed an undefeated season, topping Mammoth 83-31 on Thursday to also win an undefeated High Desert League title.
The Roadrunners (22-0, 14-0 HDL), who clinched the championship on Tuesday, were led by junior Aaron Blake’s 18 points. He added three rebounds, four assists and five steals.
Rosamond freshman Moses Wright scored 16 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals, while senior Alex Gonzalez put in 15 points and senior Seth Brown had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Junior Nicholas Moncibais scored 10 points for the Roadrunners, while senior Garrett Kofahl picked up nine points and 14 rebounds and senior Sebastian Borrego added one point, six assists and six steals.
The CIF-Central Section playoffs will be announced on Saturday.
Women’s Tennis
LA Mission 6, AVC 3
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost a close Western State Conference match to LA Mission, 6-3, on Thursday.
Naia Smithley and Brooke Faulk, who both played doubles for Quartz Hill, won their first singles matches in their college careers for the Marauders (1-3, 1-2 WSC), while Juliana Martinez also picked up her first win of the season.
“That’s really big for Naia and Brooke,” AVC coach Justin Webb said.
Smithley won 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 2 singles. She was up 5-3 in the second set before her opponent forced a tiebreaker, but she was able to pull through for the victory.
Faulk won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 singles. She was down 4-1 in the second set before fighting back for the victory.
Martinez dropped her first set 6-3, but came back to dominate the final two sets, 6-0, 6-2 for the win.
“Juliana lost her first set, but came back and really took control of the next two sets,” Webb said, adding fighting through adversity is what he looks for in his players.
Kristi Henderson dropped her No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0, while Sabrina Bulsombut fell 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 singles and Gabriela Garcia lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 5 singles.
Henderson and Smithley lost the No. 1 doubles match 8-1, while Faulk and Bulsombut lost 8-5 at No. 2 and Garcia and Martinez fell 8-4 at No. 3.
AVC travels to Mt. San Jacinto for a non-conference match on Saturday.
College Softball
Ventura 5, AVC 3
VENTURA — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost its third straight game on Thursday, falling to Ventura 5-3.
Madison Reiser pitched 3.1 innings for the Marauders, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks with five strikeouts, while Emmeliz Sera threw 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
AVC’s Savannah Cervantes finished with two hits, including an RBI double in the first inning.
In the fifth inning, Ariel Nieto hit an RBI triple and was promptly brought home on a squeeze bunt single by Hailey Johnson.
The Marauders return home for a game against Fullerton on Tuesday.
“We’ve had some tough road losses,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “It will be nice to get back home on Tuesday.”
