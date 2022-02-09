Boron girls basketball clinches HDL title

BORON — The Boron girls basketball team shut down Bishop, 41-19, to keep its undefeated season intact and clinch the High Desert League title outright on Tuesday.
The Bobcats (18-0, 12-0 HDL) had to do it without coach David Wiggs, who fell ill with COVID this week. Instead, his brother, Brad Wiggs, took over coaching duties for the final week of the season.
“I’m lucky to have a brother like that,” David Wiggs said, adding the girls are at a good point of the season to play without him. “They’re pretty focused and play with purpose these days.”
Senior Addi Tarrow, sophomore Hailey Davis and junior Kaili York scored eight points apiece to lead Boron.
Gracynn Heigl followed with six points.
“Gracynn plays strong, but very smart,” David Wiggs said. “She pushes the ball in leading our defense. She’s our best distributer. She sees the court very well.”
Senior Amara Page put in four points for the Bobcats, while Kaleigh Howard scored three.
Boron has been without senior Tatum Wiggs, who rolled her ankle in a big game against Rosamond on Jan. 31.
“We’ve been making some adjustments without her,” David Wiggs said. “This is probably the best we’ve played since she rolled her ankle.”
The Bobcats have just two more regular season games left and they’re determined to finish undefeated. They play at Frazier Mountain today and play host to California City on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Rosamond 7, Desert 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls soccer team secured a playoff spot with a 7-0 victory over Desert in a High Desert League game on Tuesday.
Alexy Finch scored five goals to break her own school record of 31 goals in a season for the Roadrunners (8-4-2, 8-3-2 HDL). She now has 33 goals with one more regular season game and the playoffs to follow.
Kaya Cuellar and Kylee Eubanks-Hemme each scored a goal with an assist, while Summer Barnum picked up two assists and Daniella Ponce recorded one assist.
Eubanks-Hemme and Regan Novak split time in the goal and recorded one save apiece.
The Roadrunners, currently third in the HDL, play at first-place Mammoth on Thursday.
“This was a good game to get prepared for Mammoth on Thursday,” Rosamond coach Mark Notterman said. “They have already clinched the HDL championship, so now it’s all about playoff seeding. This pretty much locks up a playoff spot for us, so we have some more work to do.”
Desert (2-12, 1-9) plays host to Frazier Mountain on Thursday.
College Softball
Riverside 5, AVC 3
RIVERSIDE — The Antelope Valley College softball team lost to Riverside 5-3 in a non-conference game on Tuesday.
“It was just one of those games where things didn’t go our way,” AVC coach Cindy Vargas said. “The girls hit the ball hard but came up short.”
The Marauders (7-2) had a 3-2 lead entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but Riverside scored two runs to go ahead 4-2.
Victoria Alacantar took the loss for AVC, allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Madison Reiser pitched the final frame, allowing one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
AVC’s Savannah Cervantes was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI, while Alcantar finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBIs.
The Marauders have another tough road game on Thursday at Ventura.
Women’s College Tennis
Bakersfield 8, AVC 1
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College women’s tennis team lost a Western State Conference match at Bakersfield, 8-1, on Tuesday.
Brooke Faulk and Sabrina Bulsombut teamed up for the second time this season in doubles and picked up their first win as a team, 8-2, for the Marauders’ lone point.
Kristi Henderson and Naia Smithley fell 8-2 in doubles, while Gabriela Garcia and Juliana Martinez lost 8-5.
Henderson and Bulsombut both had three-set singles matches. Henderson fell in a third-set tiebreaker, 5-7, 6-0, 10-5, while Bulsombut played three full sets and lost 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Smithley lost her singles match, 6-3, 6-0, Faulk lost 6-0, 6-0, Garcia lost 6-1, 6-1, and Martinez lost 6-4, 6-1.
“We’re playing better,” AVC coach Justin Webb said. “Our freshman are still adjusting to playing college tennis. But we’ll keep getting better and have a better result the next time out.”
The Marauders (1-2, 1-1 WSC) play host to LA Mission in a conference match on Thursday.
