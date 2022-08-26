Boron gets last shot, but falls to Mira Monte

BORON — Boron completely dominated the game. It outplayed Mira Monte for most of the game.
Unfortunately, the only thing that mattered was the final score.
And even Boron head coach Robert Kostopoulos knew it.
“I don’t know if we’ll ever win a game with five turnovers,” he said.
He was right.
The Bobcats committed five turnovers — three in the red zone, the other two giving the Lions a short field.
In the end the scoreboard read, Mira Monte 12, Boron 8.
“That was a fun game. I haven’t had that much fun in a long time,” Kostopoulos said. “We whupped them, but we just didn’t finish. We gave them the ball.”
Still the Bobcats (1-1) had one final opportunity. Their final drive started on their own 4-yard line with 2:00 remaining. It drove all the way to the Lions’ 10-yard line. One final play with five seconds remaining.
Freshman quarterback Jalen York’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone as Mira Monte escaped with the victory.
“We’ve got to find a way to score more points, but I’m so proud of the guys,” Kostopoulos said. “This felt like playoff football tonight.They didn’t beat us tonight. We beat ourselves.”
Boron trailed 6-0 in the first quarter before threatening to score. York was intercepted by Mira Monte’s Andre Page. But Boron’s Colton Boyett snatched the ball away from Page and returned it to the 2-yard line.
On the ensuing play, Mira Monte returned the favor, as Boyett had the ball snatched from him, ruining any chance for the Bobcats to take the lead. The Lions led 6-0 at halftime.
The Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard in the third quarter. On fourth down, Boron converted a fake punt on a pass from Carson Burkhead to Boyett for a 13-yard gain to the Lions’ 30-yard line.
Boyett made another circus catch on a pass from York, which put the ball on the 1-yard line. On the next play, York bulled his way into the end zone from a yard out and, following the two-point conversion, the Bobcats grabbed an 8-6 lead.
“I thought we played well, but the turnovers hurt us,” Boyett said. “It’s hard to win like that. We have to figure out how to have a consistent offense. I liked our effort tonight. I thought our defense played well.”
Boron’s defense has only allowed 12 total points in its first two games. Mira Monte didn’t do anything special. In fact, the only reason for its two touchdowns was playing on a short field.
“Our defense is lights out,” Kostopoulos said. “Yeah, we have a lot of young players, but we can’t hang our hat on that. We have to figure out who we are, figure out our identity. I think we’re going through an identity crisis.”
The Bobcats’ fourth turnover came on a fumble, which was returned to the Boron 24-yard line. The Bobcats were able to dodge that bullet as the Lions missed a 50-yard field goal attempt.
Boron couldn’t dodge another, though, because on its next possession, it fumbled again and it was returned to the 7-yard line. Damian Cruz scored his second touchdown of the game, giving Mira Monte a 12-8 lead.
The Bobcats had one more chance with 2 minutes remaining as they took over on their own 4-yard line. A personal foul moved the ball to the 19-yard line, giving Boron some breathing room.
Two completions to Boyett and another to Dylan Kindschi helped move the ball to the Lions’ 10-yard line. On the final play, York threw the ball to Kindschi, but it was knocked down, preserving the victory.
“I thought we played well defensively, but we have to take care of the ball,” York said. “It was an intense and exciting game. I’m very happy with the way we played.”
York finished the game with 164 yards passing. Boyett had seven receptions for 99 yards.
