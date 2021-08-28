The Boron football team defeated South Pasadena 33-14 for its first win of the season on Friday night.
The Bobcats (1-1) quickly went up 15-0 in the first quarter.
Mykel McClenden scored on a 9-yard rushing touchdown to give Boron a 21-0 lead in the second quarter. South Pasadena added a touchdown before the half to make it 21-7 at the break.
Demonti Hill scored the Bobcats’ two touchdown in the second half. He recovered a fumble and raced 35 yards for the score and later caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Braeden Wolfe to cap off the scoring.
Boron picked up the game on Wednesday. The Bobcats were originally scheduled to play San Luis Obispo today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.