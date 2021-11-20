Boron falls to Liberty in semis

BORON — The No. 4-seeded Boron football team couldn’t quite get its offense going in a defensive battle against No. 8 Liberty in the CIF-Central Section Division 5 semifinals on Friday.
Liberty was able to break through the end zone three times in a 20-6 win to reach next week’s championship game.
Liberty’s Dominic Castaneda put his team on the board with a 55-yard touchdown run on the Hawks’ first possession in the first quarter. After a successful PAT, the Hawks led 7-0.
Boron tried to convert a fourth down and failed to start the second quarter, giving the Hawks the ball on the Bobcats’ 39-yard line.
The threat was close, but Boron stopped Liberty thanks to a holding penalty, a big stop by Michael Garcia and an incomplete pass to force a fourth down and a punt.
On the Bobcats’ ensuing possession, they were facing a third-and-6 on their own 10-yard line.
Boron’s Demonti Hill sped off the line and past the Liberty defenders turning just in time to catch a long pass from quarterback Braeden Wolfe. He made the quick turn and sped down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown. After a failed two-point conversion, Boron was down 7-6.
Liberty’s Castaneda scored on an 8-yard run to help his team take a 13-6 lead at halftime.
Both teams held strong defensively in the second half before Liberty put the game away late in the fourth quarter on another 9-yard run by Castaneda, who also had an interception.
Parker Vail and Rayden Singer both had fumble recoveries for the Bobcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.