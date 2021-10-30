Boron falls to Bishop in HDL finale

BORON — Spectators would expect nothing less than a hard, physical football game to determine the High Desert League championship on Friday night at Boron High.
Boron and Bishop ran straight at and into each other for most of the game, the final contest of the regular season.
Bishop was able to connect on two long passes in what proved to be the difference in a 20-6 victory over Boron.
Bishop (8-1, 4-0) secured the High Desert League title, while Boron (4-4, 2-1) finishes second. The CIF-Central Section playoff brackets will be released today.
“They came out and played hard-core Boron football,” Boron coach Michael Howard said. “Bishop threw two balls over the top against one of our younger kids and we kind of knew that was going to be something that could happen. What the situation was we were going to bend and not break. They didn’t drive the ball on us and score.
“We didn’t put the ball on the ground and fumble it, so we were happy about that.”
After a scoreless first quarter, the Broncos took a 7-0 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by senior running back Zach Mojarro early in the second quarter.
The Bobcats were immediately able to respond as senior Demonti Hill ran the ensuing kickoff back 90 yards for a touchdown.
“I felt like we played great. We didn’t need to change anything. We couldn’t get the stops,” Hill said. “It just wasn’t our night tonight. At the end of the day, I’m still proud of my brothers. Where ever I go, where ever I play, I’m still proud of my brothers.”
Bishop was able to answer back on its next possession.
Bishop senior quarterback Jakob Redmond threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Jake Frigerio to give the Broncos a 14-6 lead at halftime.
Redmond recovered after being helped off the field after being hit after a throw.
Redmond completed 7-of-12 passes for 212 yards. Four of the passes were for 36 yards or more.
Redmond threw a 36-yard touchdown to Frigerio late in the third quarter to cap the scoring.
“Bishop is a good football team, so are we,” Howard said. “We are a great football team. Right now we have four losses. All four of those teams have a combined two losses. We’ve played a killer schedule.
“We’re excited to move forward into the playoffs and be able to take a break with some of the teams we’re going to face, to be honest. We’re going to go in as a 4-4 team and we like our chances as a 4-4 team that’s kind of being overlooked. We’re excited.”
Boron was held to 82 yards in total offense, 46 in the first half. The Bobcats completed 1-of-11 passes for one yard.
Boron senior Mykel McClenden led the Bobcats with 29 yards rushing on 12 carries, senior Wyatt Howard had 23 yards rushing on seven carries and Rayden Singer ran for 20 yards on three carries.
Bishop finished with 364 total yards in offense, including 152 yards rushing on a combined 33 carries by six different players.
Mojarro finished with a game-high 56 yards rushing on nine carries, all in the first half, but he never returned after being helped off the field in the second quarter after catching a 58-yard pass, that he fumbled in the middle of the second quarter.
Boron senior Quinton Hiegel caused the fumble that senior Mykel McClenden recovered.
Wyatt Howard had a rush against Redmond in the fourth quarter, that forced the Bishop quarterback into an intentional grounding penalty.
The Bishop defense intercepted the ball on the final two Boron drives, the first when the Bobcats drove down to the Bishop 13-yard line.
Boron was trying to win its first league title since the Bobcats won the Desert Mountain League crown in 2016, the final season of the Desert Mountain League.
The Bobcats were a freelance team in 2017 before joining the High Desert League in 2018, finishing third behind Bishop.
The Bobcats won two consecutive games to open High Desert League play, but had games against Kern Valley and Rosamond canceled.
Bishop did not play Desert. The Broncos had two consecutive lopsided shutouts against HDL opponents.
The High Desert League did not play during the 2020 spring season, although Bishop and Kern Valley played abbreviated nonleague schedules. Bishop finished 1-1.
Bishop is the defending league champion, going undefeated in the 2019 season and winning the CIF-Central Section Division 6 championship with a 34-7 win over Orosi.
Boron finished fourth in the HDL in 2019, finishing 2-3 in league and 4-7 overall.
Bishop defeated Boron 56-6 in their last meeting, in an HDL game in the 2019 season.
