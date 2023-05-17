Boron edges past North in first round

BORON — The Boron softball team defeated North (Bakersfield) 2-1 in a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday in the first round of the CIF-Central Section Division 5 playoffs.
The Bobcats (19-2) scored a run in the bottom of the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until the top of the seventh when North tied the game 1-1.
Boron got a run across in the bottom of the frame to win the game.
The Bobcats, the No. 2 seed in Division 5, will host No. 10-seeded McFarland in the second round on Thursday.
McFarland defeated No. 7-seeded California City 13-12 on Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA — The University of Antelope Valley baseball team’s season came to a close on Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to Vanguard in an elimination game at the NAIA Baseball Opening Round at Westmont College.
The Pioneers got on the board first with a run in the second inning. Jose Parreno drew a two-out walk, advanced to second, moved to third on S Munoz’s single and scored on a wild pitch.
Vanguard tied the game in the third inning after the first two batters reached on errors and one scored on a fielder’s choice.
Vanguard scored two more in the bottom of the eighth on A Omphroy’s two-run home run to take a 4-1 lead.
UAV scored another run on Munoz’s RBI ground out in the top of the ninth, but left a runners on second and third base to end the game.
Noah Blythe finished 3-for-4 with a double for the Pioneers, while C Morgan, R Sandoval and D Bakker also had a hit apiece.
A Rivera took the tough-luck loss for UAV, allowing two unearned runs on two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings.
R Hudson pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Vanguard will face British Columbia, which defeated UAV in their first game of the tournament, in another elimination game today at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.