Boron bests Bishop again

BORON — The Boron softball team punched its ticket to the CIF-Central Section Division V semifinals with a 6-2 quarterfinal win over Bishop on Monday.
It was the third time the two High Desert League teams have faced off this year as the Bobcats defeated the Broncos 5-0 on April 8 and 7-0 on May 10.
“I felt like we couldn’t really go into the game thinking we were just going to win off the bat, even though we won both games,” Boron sophomore pitcher Hailey Davis said. “So, we just went in there with the mindset, just like the others games. Just hit the ball and score and let our pitcher and infield and outfield do their work.”
Davis finished with 14 strikeouts. She allowed just two hits — both in the seventh inning — and two runs — one earned.
“It felt really great,” Davis said. “Because this team and us, we’re like rival schools and we don’t get along very well, so to shut them down it was a great feeling.”
The Bobcats (21-1) scored one run in the first, three in the third and two in the fifth.
Kaili York led off the bottom of the third by reaching on a dropped ball in center field, which sent her to second base.
Addison Tarrow quickly brought her home, hitting a ball down the right-field line and coming all the way around to score for an inside-the-park home run.
One out later, Tatum Wiggs sent a 2-0 pitch over the fence in left-center field for the first out-of-the-park home run at Boron since the outfield fence was added more than seven years ago.
“This was the first game I’ve been back (feeling good) after a pretty big wrist injury, so I’ve just been out of the groove pitching, hitting and fielding,” Wiggs said. “So as soon as I connected with that ball I just knew. It felt amazing, because I’ve never hit one out of this field either. Away games, but never at home.”
Wiggs finished 2-for-3 with two runs.
“For Boron and Bishop in all sports, they’re our biggest competitor,” Wiggs said. “From boys football to girls softball, we are always neck-and-neck in every sport, so good win over them. It always feels great.”
The Bobcats chased Bishop starting pitcher Geneva Molina from the game in the fifth inning.
Hailey Davis led off with a single to the right side and Wiggs followed with a long single that went over the center fielder’s head and hit the fence.
Jordan Davis followed with a two-run double to left field and Molina was replaced by Baileigh Momberg in the circle.
York led off the bottom of the first inning by reaching third base on an error to right field. She came home on Hailey Davis’ RBI single.
York was 1-for-3 with a sac bunt and two runs, while Tarrow finished 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs and Hailey Davis was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Alyxsis Kindschi walked twice and Gracynn Heigel finished 1-for-3 for the Bobcats.
“Semifinals, that’s the advancement I wanted to go to and then I’ll worry about if we go further,” Boron coach Mitch Nakaahiki said. “I want to go further, though. I think they deserve it and I think they can.
“It sounds like they want to go far, so I said, ‘If you want to go fast, you’re going to go alone. If you want to go far, you’ve got to go together.’ It’s not a one-man job. They’re starting to work together, trust in each other and believe in each other right now.”
Bishop scored against Boron for the first time this season in the fifth inning.
Jayda Jackson hit the ball to Davis, who threw to first baseman Jordan Davis, who appeared to tag the base before removing her foot so it wouldn’t get stepped on. But the umpire said she took her foot off before she had the ball.
Jackson later scored on an error after moving to second base on a strikeout.
Hailey Davis struck out the next two batters, stranding a Bishop runner on third base.
“We held our own,” Nakaahiki said. “We made a few mistakes, but you know what, you’ve got to forget about it. It’s what you do the next play.”
The Broncos picked up their first hit in the game with two outs in the top of the seventh inning. Pinch hitter Deborah Fallingstar hit a double to left field and was replaced by pinch runner Leilani Torres, who scored on an RBI single by Jaylee Doll.
But Hailey Davis struck out the final batter to end the game.
“Our catcher (Tarrow) and our pitcher did amazing,” Wiggs said. “Addi has been doing so well behind the plate. Hailey’s been pitching three consecutive games because of my wrist and she’s been just carrying us. And our defense, our outfield is stellar. I’ve never seen Boron’s defense this strong before.”
The Bobcats move on to the semifinals, Wednesday, where they will host Fresno Christian.
Fresno Christian has won both of its playoff games by 3-2 scores.
“I think we have good momentum going, we just need to keep doing us,” Wiggs said. “Everybody in our lineup has been swinging well, our defense hasn’t had any struggles. We’ve been working well communication-wise.
“I think we just need to keep the momentum and stay positive going into playing bigger schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.