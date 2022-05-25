Boron baseball falls to No. 1 Sierra in semifinals

The Boron baseball team’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a 10-1 loss to Sierra in the CIF-Central Section Division VI Semifinals.
Boron (14-9) was the No. 4 seed in the bracket, while Sierra (12-18) is No. 1.
The Bobcats defeated Trona 10-0 in the first round and outlasted Rosamond in a 7-6 victory in the quarterfinals.
Sierra moves on to play No. 3 Mendota, which defeated No. 2 Fresno Christian 7-5 on Tuesday, in the championship game on Thursday.
