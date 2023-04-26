APTOPIX Clippers Suns Basketball

Associated Press

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dunks over Los Angeles Clippers center Mason Plumlee (44), forward Nicolas Batum (33), and guard Norman Powell (24) during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoff series, Tuesday, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker unleashed a torrent of offense in the third quarter rarely seen in NBA playoff history, hitting shots from every corner of the gym.

The Phoenix Suns needed just about every one of them.

