Sun Sky Basketball

Associated Press

The Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner directs a teammate during the second half in Game 1 of a WNBA semifinal playoff series against the Chicago Sky, Sunday, in Chicago. The Sun won 68-63.

CHICAGO — Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller knows his team won’t be able beat the defending WNBA champions on style points or offensive prowess alone.

To beat the Chicago Sky in a five-game series, Miller believes you can’t be afraid to make a mess.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.