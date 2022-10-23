Broncos Chargers Football

Associated Press

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley reacts to a call during the first half against the Denver Broncos, Monday, in Inglewood. The Chargers play host to the Seahawks on Sunday.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Even though Sunday’s matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Chargers features plenty of offensive weapons, Pete Carroll and Brandon Staley want to see if their defenses can put two solid games together.

Both coaches came up through the defensive ranks, but their units have struggled.

