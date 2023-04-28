Chargers Herbert Football

Associated Press

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks to throw a pass during the team’s NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 1 in Inglewood. Herbert is more concerned about rehabbing his left shoulder than a contract extension. Herbert said during the team’s draft party Thursday that he is hoping to be on the field for the team’s organized practices in less than a month. Herbert had surgery to repair the torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder in late January after being injured in a Jan. 1 game. 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert says he’s more concerned about rehabbing his left shoulder than a contract extension.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback said during the team’s draft party on Thursday that he is hoping to be on the field for the team’s organized practices in less than a month. Herbert had surgery to repair a torn labrum on his non-throwing shoulder in late January after being injured in a Jan. 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

