Ducks defenseman Simon Benoit (13) controls the puck ahead of Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) during the second period, Wednesday, in Anaheim. The Wild won 4-1.

ANAHEIM — Matt Boldy scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and added two assists, and the Minnesota Wild won their season-best sixth straight game while continuing their two-year domination of the Anaheim Ducks with a 4-1 victory Wednesday night.

Connor Dewar and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for the Wild, who have earned 13 consecutive victories over the Ducks since January 2021. Last-place Anaheim has earned only four points during that stretch of the rivalry.

