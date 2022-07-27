Big Ten Media Days Football

Associated Press

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talks to reporters at the Big Ten Conference media days, Tuesday, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren talked Tuesday about the conference being bold and aggressive as college sports goes through a period of sweeping change, and he left the door open for more expansion after adding Southern California and UCLA in the offseason’s biggest move.

Warren’s opening remarks to begin Big Ten football media days went nearly 15 minutes before he directly mentioned the two Los Angeles schools that they will be joining the conference in 2024.

