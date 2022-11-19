Kings Canucks Hockey

Associated Press

The Kings’ Anze Kopitar (11) is struck by the puck off the stick of Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat (53) during the second period on Friday in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Canucks won 4-1.

 DARRYL DYCK

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Brock Boeser scored twice to end an 11-game drought and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Friday night.

Elias Pettersson also scored two goals, and Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each had two assists to help Vancouver win its second straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 37 shots to get his second win of the season.

